What? It’s saturday...none of you guys got nothin to say?

  • Sponsors(?)


LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,219
1,250
164
48
Marietta, Ga
Oh I've got sht to say, but it's not really for anyone here. AND it's likely to get me fired if I actually say what I want to say. I'll just leave it at that....
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
1,060
346
93
56
Sarasota Florida
I was thinking the same thing usually on Saturday the action is good. I am waiting on CJ Pony parts. The first time I have ever ordered from them. Waiting on a new air conditioning system . Its been two weeks now waiting. They are not good about information about anything. Says its being drop shipped from the Classic Auto Air company I think. I am thinking about taking the whole thing apart, but who knows what will happen. This might be a good time to ask a few Qs about whats on my mind.............Can a small compressor run a Harbor Freight vacuum pump ? Small tank Is there a way to get a spray cleaner on my condensors face thru the glovebox..Its staying ? The Sanden compressor is pre oiled . Does that mean I wont be putting oil in my lines? Will the economy crash when Biden gets in?
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
5 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
370
135
63
57
nevada
Since you're flushing things out you'll have no oil in the system, drain the new comp. And measure the oil to be sure.I'm not sure what shape your evap. Is in but you shouldn't have to clean the outside.the condenser in front of the rad. Is another story.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BAD91LX Picking the new ride up this Saturday! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 38
rattlecan96gt Dallas Area Meet This Saturday Regional Forums and Event Information 0
Onefine88 Fox Side Shot Saturday And Sunday 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 52
J North East Cars Coffee Vermont This Saturday, 8/20 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
COramprat Going To Pick This Up Saturday 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Ne Georgia Swap Meet Is Saturday, November 9 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
srtthis Saturday At Cecil Pictures 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
MFE92 video highlights of my track day Saturday 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
VikingatWar Brewers Rally This Saturday Regional Forums and Event Information 0
srtthis Saturday At Atco! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
TOOLOW91 Nj Guys - Whiskey Cafe Saturday? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Cars and Coffee - Greensboro This Saturday Nov 19th Regional Forums and Event Information 0
T TSD night rally in Mount Kisco NY Saturday 11/19 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
4Jenna My Saturday in My Turbo Stang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
srtthis x275 pictures from saturday! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
T TPS Motorsports 4th Annual Ford Fest Car Show & Cruise -Saturday July 30th! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
MyHoFoSho Found This Little Guy on Saturday! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
68stang351 How I spent my Saturday 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
S STEEDA'S PONY WARS 2011 - THIS SATURDAY! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
B GP of Miami - Saturday, March 5 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
LarsD Bored on a Saturday, stuck at work, what to do? *pics* 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
F Palm Beach Int'l Raceway this Saturday 11-6? Regional Forums and Event Information 0
T TSD night rally in Mount Kisco NY Saturday 11/20/10 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
june-1 took my car to the track saturday 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
T TSD night rally in Mount Kisco NY Saturday 10/09/10 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
white2000v6 Shelby, SVT & Mustang Dyno-Day @ Big Wood Racing, Saturday November 6th Regional Forums and Event Information 3
Bay_Stang anyone go to sac raceway saturday. what was your best ET 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
mazen189 The sad story of a student home on a saturday night. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
R Huge Dyno Day This Saturday May 15th to Support Our Troops Regional Forums and Event Information 0
J Dyno session this Saturday 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Undisputed How to un-mate my Diablosport predator?! Goin back to SCT Tuner Saturday! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
'68StangGT SAMC 1st Saturday Cruise, January 2, Tucson Regional Forums and Event Information 0
astronut1885 Tasca mustang show Saturday...anybody cruising in? Regional Forums and Event Information 1
K saturday orlando meets Regional Forums and Event Information 4
A getting dyno'd saturday 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Ethereal Zer0 Burgermaster in Bothell this Saturday? Regional Forums and Event Information 7
D Supercar Saturday Sept 5 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
94GTHO new addition to the driveway come saturday 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
D Supercar Saturdays June 6, Glenview Il Regional Forums and Event Information 0
M Turbonetics Garage Sale & Dyno Day Scheduled for Saturday, May 30th Regional Forums and Event Information 0
stock50LX Car Club Challenge at Bremerton this Saturday the 9th Regional Forums and Event Information 1
Venom351R Dyno Tune This Saturday. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 54
stock50LX Car Club Challenge Race at Bremerton, Saturday 25th of April Regional Forums and Event Information 0
stock50LX First Car Club Challenge race this Saturday, April 11, at Bremerton Regional Forums and Event Information 4
J Roush Techco Open House & Dyno Run - Saturday, Feb. 21, Noon-4:00 p.m - Anaheim, CA Special Production 0
Marc S 4.10 gears installed last Saturday 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 52
96_Drift_Stang NWMotoring meet this saturday 1/17 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
StangKing Roush "Mile of Mustangs"...4th Annual NorCal Cruise to Knotts.. + Saturday Event!! Special Production 8
StangKing "Mile of Mustangs"...4th Annual NorCal Cruise to Knotts.. + Saturday Event!! Regional Forums and Event Information 9
tank_567 Carolina Dyno-Day @ Big Wood Racing, Saturday March 28th Regional Forums and Event Information 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom