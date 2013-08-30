What Kind Of Top End Kit

This topic comes up about once a week and has been discussed many times. I am sure you will get both pro and con views of the kit.



The TFS kit itself is very complete and does offer some good value for someone that wants to buy everything at one time and bolt it on. If you try and piece it together you will spend more than the kit. It's a decent entry level setup except IMO the cam in the TFS kit is not what I would call the best choice.



That being said, what is your goal/use and what is the rest of your setup like- injectors, MAF, gears, etc. Are you looking for a budget build or willing to spend some money for a set of heads, rockers, and a cam that are built for your application?