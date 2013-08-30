What Kind Of Top End Kit

ry94stang50
What top end kits are out there for my 94 gt 5.0? I know the trick flow top end kit is pretty good and its around 2200 $. Is there anything else out there that has the same power gains but is cheaper? Right now I'm leaning toward the trick flow top end kit but if there's something better and cheaper or equal in quality but cheaper I would like to know about them. I found an edlebrock kit but I don't know anything about it or how mu h they run. Can anybody help me out?