I heard Arao had problems recently supplying the newer "arao" sbf billets, not sure whats the deal today. I got a few sets of the older Dominion versions (for less than what some guys spend on 2valve billet heads) from when I believe there was still a partnership there with ford guy Hal. The old Dominion 32 valve versions I believe sold for as low as $3500 bucks to start then doubled in price I think after Hal left and as hype got bigger on them. I am going to finish up a set of 4V cannonball port versions hopefully this mo."Curtain area" is really where all the 4 valve heads can out flow 2 valve heads.