Where to Buy a Motor Similar to the GT-40 Crate

Well my mechanic did a compression test on my old Ford Racing Crate Motor and it wasn't good.It served me well 15 years drag racing. Here's the link from the one I have.Does anyone know of any companies that make something very similar that I could just drop in my car. I'm looking for something in the $4000.00 - $6000.00 range. Long block. I am still using the stock computer efi with 24lb injectors Edelbrock Performer 5.0 Intake. Thanks for any help! I appreciate it!