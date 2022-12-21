Where to Buy a Motor Similar to the GT-40 Crate

Well my mechanic did a compression test on my old Ford Racing Crate Motor and it wasn't good.
It served me well 15 years drag racing. Here's the link from the one I have.
Ford Performance Parts M-6007-XB3M (summitracing.com)
Does anyone know of any companies that make something very similar that I could just drop in my car. I'm looking for something in the $4000.00 - $6000.00 range. Long block. I am still using the stock computer efi with 24lb injectors Edelbrock Performer 5.0 Intake. Thanks for any help! I appreciate it!
 

