Will a 2002 camshaftt synchronizer bolt into a 1997 block and work?

Hello!

I am reaching the tail end of replacing the motor on my girlfriend's 2002 mustang with the 3.8 v6. (one of the pistons decided it no longer wanted to be inside the engine and vacated through a couple holes.) We found a 1997 block and swapped the top end from the 2002 to the 1997 block to keep the computer happy. The only issue we've run into are that the crankshaft position sensor and the camshaft synchronizer have different plugs. Can we simply swap the sensors out with the ones from the block we pulled? Or is there another solution we need to do this?

Thank you in advance!
 
