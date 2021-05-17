Window was working, then it wasn't

Hi all

95 gt

Driver and passenger windows seemed to be working ok, but if in going I be totally fair, I think the passenger side struggles just a little bit once in a while going up.

So today I was at a stop, I use the one touch down in the driver side right when I was starting to move. I started hearing a noise like something was in my tire as it was rotating wap wap wap wap.i had been working in the brakes the day before, so that's why I immediately thought it was tire related. The noise stopped after about 5 seconds and I noticed that the window wasn't all the way down.



The window motor seems to be working and it kinda goes down. But it will only go up a little bit. I closed it manually.



Did this sound like it may just be of the track, or are there things in there that have broken?



How hard is it to get the door panel apart so I can see what's going on in there?



Thanks