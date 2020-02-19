Would there be any interest in a few "how to" videos?

I have a fair deal of modifications i'm wanting to do over the course of the next year or two to my 66 coupe. I'll be learning along the way but am confident I can make them happen. I have one rear subframe patch to do (wasn't gonna bother but the rot is worse than I thought, the shelby drop, I will be making adjustable strut rods, modifying my spring perches with the dazecars kit, installing subframe rails, potentially narrowing an 8.8, installing a tko600, building a mild 351w etc. I've found some information on these topics to be somewhat scattered, photos missing etc on here and if there's any interest I have zero problems with video taping myself and letting you guys laugh at my f*ck ups and possibly helping a few folks along the way. If there's no interest I won't bother as it'll probably take me way longer with filming.