Would there be any interest in a few "how to" videos?

A

AlmostCoffee

Member
Feb 4, 2020
12
3
13
28
Canada
I have a fair deal of modifications i'm wanting to do over the course of the next year or two to my 66 coupe. I'll be learning along the way but am confident I can make them happen. I have one rear subframe patch to do (wasn't gonna bother but the rot is worse than I thought, the shelby drop, I will be making adjustable strut rods, modifying my spring perches with the dazecars kit, installing subframe rails, potentially narrowing an 8.8, installing a tko600, building a mild 351w etc. I've found some information on these topics to be somewhat scattered, photos missing etc on here and if there's any interest I have zero problems with video taping myself and letting you guys laugh at my f*ck ups and possibly helping a few folks along the way. If there's no interest I won't bother as it'll probably take me way longer with filming.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
James V Fox Now this is... an interesting build. (2jz notch) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
Drum4life23 I have a very interesting situation! 06 mustang won’t start unless I remove fuse HELP! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
7 a few interesting pics I found 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
rbohm the next few days are going to be interesting 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
dpjedi Tampa/Orlando people - a few events if you're interested Regional Forums and Event Information 7
Similar threads
Fox Now this is... an interesting build. (2jz notch)
I have a very interesting situation! 06 mustang won’t start unless I remove fuse HELP!
a few interesting pics I found
the next few days are going to be interesting
Tampa/Orlando people - a few events if you're interested
Top Bottom