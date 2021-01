I'm looking to purchase a 1993 Mustang Cobra with Black Exterior/Black Interior in the 15-30k price range. Preferably low mileage and well maintained. I'm located in San Diego, Ca and I have cash on hand. I've owned Fox Bods in the past and it's always been a goal of mine to own a 93 Cobra. Let me know if you have one you are willing to sell or know of one for sale.