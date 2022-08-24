1" spacer & stock hood?

doctorj357
I've seen this question asked a number of times, but always seems the answer morphs into something other than the original question
95 GTS
Currently no strut twr brace
Explorer lower
FMS 'cobra' upper
EGR
Stock hood
Simply for the argument of tall valve cover clearance, will adding a 1" spacer cause the profile of the cobra upper to rub the hood?
