1968 Mustang Coupe - Carb/intake/exhasut/headers upgrades

Hi Guys,

I recently purchased a stock 1968 Mustang C-code 289 v8, ( C4 auto)stateside and it is en route to me at present.

In anticipation I've found a classic mustang specialist and advised them of the work I would like to be carried out.

So far I have purchased:-

  1. Flowmaster American Thunder exhaust
  2. Holley long competition headers
  3. Petronix iginition and coil
  4. Edelbrock performer intake
  5. Edelbrock AVS2 500cfm carb
I have plans to keep building the engine and purchasing some good aluminum heads and a matched camshaft.

With this in mind should I be looking to swap put the performer intake with the performer RPM? And the 500cfm carb with a say, 600fm carb?

I'm leaning more towards the 500cfm being enough, but switching to the RPM intake as the standard performer is basically the stock part.

Thanks,

Phil
 

