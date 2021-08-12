1968 Mustang Coupe - Carb/intake/exhasut/headers upgrades

Hi Guys,
I recently purchased a stock 1968 Mustang C-code 289 v8, ( C4 auto)stateside and it is en route to me at present.
In anticipation I've found a classic mustang specialist and advised them of the work I would like to be carried out.
So far I have purchased:-
- Flowmaster American Thunder exhaust
- Holley long competition headers
- Petronix iginition and coil
- Edelbrock performer intake
- Edelbrock AVS2 500cfm carb
With this in mind should I be looking to swap put the performer intake with the performer RPM? And the 500cfm carb with a say, 600fm carb?
I'm leaning more towards the 500cfm being enough, but switching to the RPM intake as the standard performer is basically the stock part.
Thanks,
Phil