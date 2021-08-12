1968 Mustang Coupe - Carb/intake/exhasut/headers upgrades

Flowmaster American Thunder exhaust Holley long competition headers Petronix iginition and coil Edelbrock performer intake Edelbrock AVS2 500cfm carb

Hi Guys,I recently purchased a stock 1968 Mustang C-code 289 v8, ( C4 auto)stateside and it is en route to me at present.In anticipation I've found a classic mustang specialist and advised them of the work I would like to be carried out.So far I have purchased:-I have plans to keep building the engine and purchasing some good aluminum heads and a matched camshaft.With this in mind should I be looking to swap put the performer intake with the performer RPM? And the 500cfm carb with a say, 600fm carb?I'm leaning more towards the 500cfm being enough, but switching to the RPM intake as the standard performer is basically the stock part.Thanks,Phil