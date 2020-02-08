1989 Foxbody Project - For Sale

S

Stang-A-Lang

New Member
Feb 8, 2020
1
0
1
29
NJ
Asking price: $3,500 or best offer

Selling my 1989 Fox body Project. Bought to build as a project car but do not have the time or money to sink into it. Car is a roller and engine and transmission are out.
Comes with new headlights, alternator, PGMR starter, cowl hood, Weld RT wheels, gt40 heads. Engine and transgression are also both in working condition.

Feel free to contact me
Eric +18563405921
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Y My new ‘89 LX Conv 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 2
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
C Fox Will these rims work on my 1989 mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J 1989 wont start after motor swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 79
B 90 Lsc Rearend In A 89 Fox Lx 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
My new ‘89 LX Conv 5.0
Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302
Fox Will these rims work on my 1989 mustang?
1989 wont start after motor swap
90 Lsc Rearend In A 89 Fox Lx
Top Bottom