1989 Foxbody Project - For Sale

Asking price: $3,500 or best offer



Selling my 1989 Fox body Project. Bought to build as a project car but do not have the time or money to sink into it. Car is a roller and engine and transmission are out.

Comes with new headlights, alternator, PGMR starter, cowl hood, Weld RT wheels, gt40 heads. Engine and transgression are also both in working condition.



Feel free to contact me

Eric +18563405921