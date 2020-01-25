Year: 2005
Model: GT
Color: Space Grey
Mileage: 87000
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Garage kept, lost interest. Runs and shifts with no problems. Gas gauge does not function correctly. Original color was red then painted Grey at some point and then dipped with Space Grey. Asking $15000 obo or trade for a 89-93 foxbody 5.0 hatch+cash
Engine: 4.6L V8
Transmission: 5 speed
Rear Suspension:
Adjustable Panhard Bar
Lower Shelby Control Arms
Coil Over
Front Suspension:
Coil over (not installed but included)
Interior:
Shelby 2007 GT500 Cobra leather seats
Pioneer touch screen stereo
Rockford Fosgate mids and tweeters front door speakers
Cosmetic:
Cervinis C Series Body kit
Cervinis Side Exhaust
Cervinis Vintage LED Tail Lights
Steeda Cold Air
Steeda Engine Dressup kit
Wheels:
Custom American Racing Shelby Cobra wheels with Nitto Tires
Front 20x9, Rear 20x12
