Year: 2005

Model: GT

Color: Space Grey

Mileage: 87000

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Garage kept, lost interest. Runs and shifts with no problems. Gas gauge does not function correctly. Original color was red then painted Grey at some point and then dipped with Space Grey. Asking $15000 obo or trade for a 89-93 foxbody 5.0 hatch+cash



Engine: 4.6L V8

Transmission: 5 speed

Rear Suspension:

Adjustable Panhard Bar

Lower Shelby Control Arms

Coil Over

Front Suspension:

Coil over (not installed but included)

Interior:

Shelby 2007 GT500 Cobra leather seats

Pioneer touch screen stereo

Rockford Fosgate mids and tweeters front door speakers

Cosmetic:

Cervinis C Series Body kit

Cervinis Side Exhaust

Cervinis Vintage LED Tail Lights

Steeda Cold Air

Steeda Engine Dressup kit



Wheels:

Custom American Racing Shelby Cobra wheels with Nitto Tires

Front 20x9, Rear 20x12