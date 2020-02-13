275/ 40R17 Nitto up front ?

5ohRobQ

5ohRobQ

New Member
Feb 10, 2020
3
0
1
25
Keller texas
So i got a new set of SVE Termi 17x9 and 17x10 wheels for my 89Lx. The rear already has 315 nittos. Front currently has temporary 235s and they look way too stretched. Ive had a new set of 275/40r17 nitto nt555 G2s in the garage for a bit cause i didnt end up using them in the rear. Can i put those on the 17x9 fronts and be clear ? The car is lowered on sportlines with bilstein struts and already has the fenders rolled and rack limiters. I can get 255s like most use but would prefer to use these new 275s I already have
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
6 Can I run 245/45/17 and 275/45/17 on a 1969 mustang with altered suspension 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S Expired New 275/40r17 Sumitomo Drag Radials (2) Wheels Tires Brakes 0
R 275/40R17? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
2 275/40r17 on stock wheels? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
PiranhaGT What tire pressure for 275/40R17? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Can I run 245/45/17 and 275/45/17 on a 1969 mustang with altered suspension
Expired New 275/40r17 Sumitomo Drag Radials (2)
275/40R17?
275/40r17 on stock wheels?
What tire pressure for 275/40R17?
Top Bottom