275/ 40R17 Nitto up front ?

So i got a new set of SVE Termi 17x9 and 17x10 wheels for my 89Lx. The rear already has 315 nittos. Front currently has temporary 235s and they look way too stretched. Ive had a new set of 275/40r17 nitto nt555 G2s in the garage for a bit cause i didnt end up using them in the rear. Can i put those on the 17x9 fronts and be clear ? The car is lowered on sportlines with bilstein struts and already has the fenders rolled and rack limiters. I can get 255s like most use but would prefer to use these new 275s I already have