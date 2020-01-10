Can someone educate me? Say you have a 95 Lightning roller engine with TF heads, F cam, TF upper/lower intakes. What would be required to rebuild this engine with these current parts (minus the cam maybe) to achieve 400 RWHP? How is higher compression achieved? Not sure where I'm at now compression ratio wise, and I only can get 91 octane here in my area. I guess boring to a larger displacement would gain more power? Why wouldn't engines be built to their maximum power potentials (while being safe/reliable) from the start?