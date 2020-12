I’m new here. I own a ‘99 Mustang GT 4.6l v8 2valve and I plan on supercharging it with a vortech v3 plus some additional mods for better air and exhaust flow. I’ve read that the 4.6l Windsor can handle 400 rwhp and my question is; if I gotta rebuild the engine to handle the horsepower or not? Since it’s pushing the limit. TIA