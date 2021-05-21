Cobra Pulleys on GT?

doctorj357

doctorj357

Member
Aug 7, 2018
77
18
18
43
Michigan
How do these compare to aftermarket underdrive pulleys?

Found a set of OEM pulleys from a 94 cobra for $50 in my area and I'm looking at adding them to my 95 GTS. I've read the pro's and con's of UDPs, but that's been primarily with aftermarket ones. I'm only interested in doing this because it has the OEM Chrome water pump pulley and I'm trying to add some engine dress up at the moment.

But I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't slightly better throttle response.... or something like that. Just curious how these rank in terms of the March, Steeda....etc other brands
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert
Replies
5
Views
652
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
creepsandcrawls
C
C
'67 Roller Conversion pulley and alternator HELP
Replies
9
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rustaddict
R
normster6969
For Sale For Sale: Silver 2001 Mustang GT Premium Convertible $7,500 / 90,750 miles - lots of upgrades
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
normster6969
normster6969
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
Wayne Waldrep
New Gauges...Accurate? Well Made? Safe?
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom