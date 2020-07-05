Codes pulled from mustang

I did a motor swap and went to crank the vehicle. We have fuel pressure and car barely cranks and won’t stay idle. So I ran codes and these are what I got. What do you guys make of it?
P1233 manufacture control
P0340 cam shaft position sensor A circuit bank 1 / single sensor
P0350 ignition coil primary secondary circuit
P0452 evaporative emission system pressure sensor switch low
P0132 o2 sensor circuit high voltage / bank 1 sensor 1
P0320 ignition distributor engine speed input circuit
