Codes pulled from mustang

I did a motor swap and went to crank the vehicle. We have fuel pressure and car barely cranks and won’t stay idle. So I ran codes and these are what I got. What do you guys make of it?



P1233 manufacture control



P0340 cam shaft position sensor A circuit bank 1 / single sensor



P0350 ignition coil primary secondary circuit



P0452 evaporative emission system pressure sensor switch low



P0132 o2 sensor circuit high voltage / bank 1 sensor 1



P0320 ignition distributor engine speed input circuit