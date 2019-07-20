Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302

It's been said numerous time throughout history.



"Speed costs, how fast do you want to go?"

" You can build it reliable, or you can build it fast, the two don't go hand-in-hand"



Aside from all of that,..your stated plans just scream...,Don't!



Firstly, the car doesn't even run right, it smokes, has almost 200k on it and you plan to " street race".

I don't know how much more wrong this can get.



Nextly, 400 hp "on a budget" isn't a realistic expectation when the word "reliable" enters the fray. The fact that you've stated that you have no tools, or experience guarantees that it's highly unlikely that you'll get there, unless your " budget" is pretty steep.

With the bottom end freshened, and a set of cheap used aftermarket heads, a cam, intake, headers, and exhaust you'll be in the 300 hp mark..and on a good day....still be out AT LEAST 5k.



Even after that, stock rear end gears will need replacing,...add another 3-500...you have a t5 with a stock clutch and just as many miles on it. Both will need attention and or replacing, ( Add another 3-500)



So then,...6k minimum. And that's on the freakin scrounging around on CL and calling in favors budget. The car will need subframe connectors ( they all do). If they're not there already, you probably have some potential torque box damage...if you don't,..at the very least, you'll have to look at replacing the worn out, rotted bushings on your rear control arms. So, instead of doing that, you buy a new set of those..(3-500). Now that you've replaced them, You definitely need sub frame connectors ( 3-500),...and you still gotta deal with the torque boxes...



Here's my advice...



Ditch the "street race" plans. You'll just end up losing the car to the PPD, or a wreck where you may end up killing someone or yourself. Besides that,..on your budget, you'll just get your ass handed to you anyways. Fix the car up as a driver...you don't see them that often anymore...use the opportunity to learn about the car instead of relying on somebody else, and don't hag it out trying to be one of the boys from the 405.