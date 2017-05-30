Noobz347 said:









This does make me wonder if the bearing just failed or if the cylinder did, at some point (or multiple points). It might be worth doing a cylinder balance test and compression check leak down check. If the injectors are original, they could probably use cleaning and flow testing. Welcome aboard and great write-up.

Thanks! I think the bearing just failed. I never lost any power or consumed large amounts of oil that would be indicitive of a bad cylinder. Only thing it ever did was tick LOUDLY until it began to knock. Now that it's running great again I don't want to touch it until I have to.Something to note though, I think I have the BBQ igniter tick that people have complained about. It's completely random, one (low) volume, and doesn't increase with rpm. I think I know what it is though. I noticed that our rods can slide back and forth on the crankshaft after being run for a while. When I installed the new bearing and tightened the old good one they didn't move side to side at all. I'm wondering if after getting run hard (we all do it) and heat soaked enough if the rod bolts loosed just a hair from thermal expansion. The quiet tick would take a lot of labor to fix and Ford would be inclined to replace the motor, like they currently do. I opted out of messing with the ones on my car at the time as I needed it running ASAP and only one was making bad noises at the time. I can easily see me not hearing the BBQ tick given how much quieter it is than the rod bearing tick was. If it gets any worse or I decide to do a motor rebuild someday I'll address it then. Wouldn't require any new parts if you really didn't want to (highly recommend changing bearings). You could just snug the bolts back up a bit. Just a theory but I think it has merit.