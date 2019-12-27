Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband

Looking for help/option with settings on megasquirt pnp ego control tab... The picture attached is default setting on my setup. Just surprised not adjustment below 160 degrees.
89 mustang 302 with b cam...
Thanks!!

Set the adjustment so it coincides with the wue ending, 160* is normal as most efi engines run at 200* under running conditions.
Run 5-8% authority settings in advanced mode
P=45
I=20
D=3
Give this a try and see how it does.
 
