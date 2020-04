I. did an HCI swap and after running approx 10 minutes the car stall out. Im getting DTCs 122,332 and 542. The tps voltage is 1.26. The motor shakes a bit but stays running until around 10 minutes. The cam is a trick flow stage 1 and I do not have a tune yet. It seems to run pretty good until it falls on its face after ten minutes. Cylinder balance gives a 90. Fuel psi is good and vacuum is around 15 at idle.I