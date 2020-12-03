Trying to install chrome export brace and monte Carlo bar in my 66 coupe. It almost goes on but the holes on the side I try to put on second are off by half of the bolt on the shock tower. I dont want to drill out the holes to make them bigger because I think this kind of defeats the purpose. Someone told me to jack the front up in the center and let both shock towers hand and spread out for a few days and they should both go on. Do you all think this will work?



The other issue is where can I jack up the front of my 1966 mustang where it will not damage anything but will allow both shock towers to hang? Everything I read shows jack points on either side but nothing in the center.