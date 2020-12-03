Export brace and Monte Carlo bar

ctrain123

Dec 3, 2020
Trying to install chrome export brace and monte Carlo bar in my 66 coupe. It almost goes on but the holes on the side I try to put on second are off by half of the bolt on the shock tower. I dont want to drill out the holes to make them bigger because I think this kind of defeats the purpose. Someone told me to jack the front up in the center and let both shock towers hand and spread out for a few days and they should both go on. Do you all think this will work?

The other issue is where can I jack up the front of my 1966 mustang where it will not damage anything but will allow both shock towers to hang? Everything I read shows jack points on either side but nothing in the center.
 

