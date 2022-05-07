Frame Rail restoration in Ontario?

Hello everybody,



I'm in search of a person/shop near(ish) to Newmarket Ontario that can and will do some fox body frame rail work.



I'm also very interested in swapping the K-member to tubular.



If this sounds like anyone you can recommend, please let me know and why you suggest them.



Hoping to get moving on my 88 notch... been picking away but now need some help.



I really appreciate it thanks ahead of time.

DarthBubbles