Hey everyone,



So I have a 1995-1997 Explorer upper and lower intake (The explorer intake with provision for external EGR), I am getting them ported from BigDogs Porting. He said he can drill and tap the ACT hole, but from my research there is another hole that must be drilled for the return line for the EGR. I was speaking to some friends about this because I don't know how comfortable I am drilling into a ported intake which may easily crack. They said just to bypass the EGR/Delete it rather than drilling all those holes and wiring the EGR. I looked around on StangNet and saw people talking about how deleting your EGR is better for performance but then I saw many contradicting posts too. My questions are:



1) To keep EGR or to not keep EGR?



2) If I do delete the EGR/bypass it, do I still have to drill the ACT hole.



3) I already have a 75mm BBK Throttlebody on the car, would I have to also purchase a new 75mm EGR spacer



4) I saw posts where people were talking about how they plugged holes in their explorer intake because they bypassed the EGR, is this required?



Sorry guys I'm just a bit confused, I've been reading a lot of different things if you have any questions or need more information please let me know. Thank you all in advance.

Car: 1989 Mustang GT, 5 Speed.

- 75mm Throttle-body

- Engine bored 40,000 over

- 24Lb injectors, MSD ignition system

- E303 Cam

- Stock upper/lower intake manifold

- GT40 Cylinder heads

- BBK Shorty headers

- BBK Cold Air Intake

- Flow Master 40's