Got the Anderson Top End Kit Installed

Anderson Ultimate 6200 RPM Natural Aspirated Top End Kit for 1987 - 1993 5.0 Mustang Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.

I think I finally got most of the bugs worked out. Probably still needs a tune. Running really rich. I love the cam in this thing. Sounds great if you ask me. The top end power band is quite different with the stock 2:73's in it. Its funny, it actually acts a lot like the 997 911 I have. Loves above 3k RPMs.I will say its a little hard to drive at lower speeds. I think the 3:73s I have had for 10 years in the box will help that. Anderson recommend 4:10s lolFirst hard pull and the tires broke loose at the top of first. Kinda crazy. In a fun way.