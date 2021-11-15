Got the Anderson Top End Kit Installed

93 teal terror

93 teal terror

Founding Member
Jul 13, 2001
964
54
69
Durham N.C.
members.cardomain.com
I think I finally got most of the bugs worked out. Probably still needs a tune. Running really rich. I love the cam in this thing. Sounds great if you ask me. The top end power band is quite different with the stock 2:73's in it. Its funny, it actually acts a lot like the 997 911 I have. Loves above 3k RPMs.

I will say its a little hard to drive at lower speeds. I think the 3:73s I have had for 10 years in the box will help that. Anderson recommend 4:10s lol

First hard pull and the tires broke loose at the top of first. Kinda crazy. In a fun way.

www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

Anderson Ultimate 6200 RPM Natural Aspirated Top End Kit for 1987 - 1993 5.0 Mustang

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

View: https://youtu.be/eC3S5FNkP6E




20211114_171145.jpg
20211114_171236.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


93 teal terror

93 teal terror

Founding Member
Jul 13, 2001
964
54
69
Durham N.C.
members.cardomain.com
Thanks me too. I've been wanting to do a HCI for over 20 years. You know its funny after all this time, it kind of just feels like a newer car with less grip. The expedition has the twin turbo V6 and the truck the coyote 5.0 with probably similar numbers though obviously both are pigs.

Either way I am impressed how good it runs with almost 200k miles on the stock short block.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Help with TrickFlow Top End Kit
Replies
6
Views
815
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
FoxMustangLvr
Excellent Hagerty Article About The "kings Of The Street"
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
NIKwoaC
NIKwoaC
J
Anderson 6200 Top End Or Trick Flow
Replies
19
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
tamadrummer88
tamadrummer88
tamadrummer88
Sve 5.0 Top End Kit
Replies
46
Views
17K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90lxwhite
90lxwhite
Top Bottom