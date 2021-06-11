Hi! 1999 GT convertible 35th anniversary LE

Hi everyone! New to the site and just picked up this gorgeous 35th anniversary LE with 24k miles, completely untouched! I was doing some searching and saw someone by the name of vorhees could tell me my production number. Anyone know if he’s still on here? I was unable to message him. Here’s my vin:
Any other info is appreciated! Look forward to learning all the mustang related things on here!
Any other info is appreciated! Look forward to learning all the mustang related things on here!
Attachments
Last edited by a moderator: