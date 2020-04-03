Holding AOD in gear - responsibly

I’ve searched about this and most people seem to want to drag race shifting an AOD manually.

I simply enjoy holding it in 2nd on country roads to be in that 2-3k rmp range instead of 1k. If I ever downshift its at the right speed to feel smooth, and only one gear at a time, not on the throttle.

Is this relatively safe for the AOD? I’d only be doing this on occasion. Thanks!