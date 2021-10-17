Electrical How many amps could an amp draw draw....

Okay electrical gurus...I have a problem I could use a little assistance with. I purchased another 5.0, but the seller did not disclose the car had a drain on the battery. I have been checking the amps like has been discussed on here in numerous other threads, but removing fuses did not lower the draw. I have isolated the problem down to 3 wires of the at the starter solenoid.

The yellow 10-gauage wire that splits into the 4 smaller wires shows infinite draw on a 10a DMM.
The blue wire shows the same draw as well (1. )
The 4-gauge wire going to the solenoid shows a draw as well, of roughly .14.

With the rest of the wires connected to the solenoid, it is sitting at .01/.02, which is to be expected.

My question is, could this be a grounding issue? If not, where would you start first?
Thanks in advance!
 

