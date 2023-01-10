How to store my stang if not driven that often

Can anyone recommend how to properly store you stang if not driven much over the winter? I’ve read a few posts about filling the tank and jacking the car up but wanted to get some clarity.

Do you guys put your car up on stands and cover it during the winter to prevent bald spots in the tires? Or do you put down rubber mats instead?

Also, when not driving it for awhile, are there any additives you should add to the gas? Not sure if I should store with a full tank of 93 or barely any gas.

