I'm Officially Pushing Through My Clutch

Ok...so...today I drove Dusty for about an hour straight in stop and go traffic. It was great !!! Except, I noticed that at higher speeds my clutch started slipping. It just can't hold the power. Right now I'm using a Spec stage 2. In 1st and 2nd it isn't noticable... midway through 3rd it starts and 4th slips anytime the throttle is goosed. I've got a billet steel flywheel on the car. Guess I need to pony up and buy another clutch. I want a dual friction clutch but having issues finding one that'll fit the stock T5 bellhousing. That thing will be gone, too, but can't drop thousands on this right now.

Eventually, I want a dart block and at least a tko600.

What clutch is known to hold north of 450hp if mildly driven ???
 

