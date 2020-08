Im running a 160* thermostat on my 66 mustang with a ‘92, 302 engine. The engine is freshly rebuilt. I live in Florida and temp runs at 190-195. Gets a bit warmer in the highway. These are summer month temps. I have a 2 row champion radiator with a shrouded electric fan and a/c. IN the winter, it runs at 160-175*. Seems a bit cool. What temp is “normal” and what thermostat should II throw in it? Thanks!