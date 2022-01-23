Looking for these seats Can someone ID ?

S

ssscamaro

New Member
Jan 23, 2022
1
0
1
52
Massachusetts
Hello
New in here. I’d like to add these seats to a 65 I’m working on. This picture was from a popular hot ridding online article. Any help on where to get these with the upholstery shown would be great.
The car currently has a set of non headrest buckest that seem to sit a little high and not really comfortable.
Thanks!
Ryan
 

Attachments

  • D6C805EB-21F8-46B3-ABA8-04AF9847D9DF.png
    D6C805EB-21F8-46B3-ABA8-04AF9847D9DF.png
    1.6 MB · Views: 5

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
No.11
Taurus Fan And Fal 33054 Install On A Fox
Replies
8
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
MFE92
MFE92
J
  • Locked
Expired Restored 1992 Mustang Gt Beautiful!
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Chris powers
C
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
blackstangt
Finally Got My Car Running Properly (lessons Learned)
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom