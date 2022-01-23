Looking for these seats Can someone ID ?

ssscamaro
New Member
-
- Jan 23, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 52
Hello
New in here. I’d like to add these seats to a 65 I’m working on. This picture was from a popular hot ridding online article. Any help on where to get these with the upholstery shown would be great.
The car currently has a set of non headrest buckest that seem to sit a little high and not really comfortable.
Thanks!
Ryan
New in here. I’d like to add these seats to a 65 I’m working on. This picture was from a popular hot ridding online article. Any help on where to get these with the upholstery shown would be great.
The car currently has a set of non headrest buckest that seem to sit a little high and not really comfortable.
Thanks!
Ryan