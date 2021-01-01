Loss of power on acceleration.

Hey, so I’ve got a 2004 40th edition 3.8 L automatic (I’m looking for a solid manual trans as we speak). It’s sat in my stepfathers pasture for three years. And I just bought it from him. So my problem is a HUGE loss of power when I accelerate. It just sputters and it sounds like it’s misfiring Only problem is no codes come up at all. I’ve replaced the fuel pump and filter, fuel injectors, spark plugs and wires, coil pack, the mass air flow sensor, and the throttle position sensor. I’ve also changed the oil with a new filter. I’ve got 2 grand in the car. Any suggestions would be appreciated. Thank you.