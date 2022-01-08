Note: the only extra info the deluxe Marti report will provide that’s not on the window sticker is the date your car was ordered, sold, what type of order it was, and the date it was built. Pretty cool info but everything else on the report is also found on the window sticker. If you want a further breakdown get the personnel statistic report for 80 bucks or the elite package which includes everyhing.. That gives a breakdown of how many cars were ordered just like yours and how much of a one-of-a-kind your car is/may be. Cool info as well.