Good morning,

I'm thinking of buying a marti report for my 87 GT. Figured if I'm going to do it, might as well get the elite report with the reproduction window sticker and reproduction door jamb tag. $340.00, but comes mounted in a frame. Seems pretty nice.

Any thoughts from anyone who has purchased one? Worth the cost? Are there any coupon codes available?

Have a good Saturday y'all.

Thanks
Greg
 

My advice is buy the Marti Deluxe report (55.00) with the door sticker (40.00) for about 100 bucks with tax and have Ford reproduce the window sticker for you (80.00) for a total of 180 vs 340. You can print the Marti Report in color and frame it yourself.
This is the link to the Ford websight for having the window sticker reproduced.

fordshowparts.com

1987-1997 Mustang Window Sticker

Give us your VIN and we will send you an authentic 1987-97, Mustang Window Sticker The vehicle must be a 1987 - 1997 Ford Mustang model year and listed as sold. Due to COVID-19, 1987-1997 Mustang Window Stickers will take a minimum of 12 weeks to ship. If ordering multiple products, we recommend...
fordshowparts.com fordshowparts.com
 
Note: the only extra info the deluxe Marti report will provide that’s not on the window sticker is the date your car was ordered, sold, what type of order it was, and the date it was built. Pretty cool info but everything else on the report is also found on the window sticker. If you want a further breakdown get the personnel statistic report for 80 bucks or the elite package which includes everyhing.. That gives a breakdown of how many cars were ordered just like yours and how much of a one-of-a-kind your car is/may be. Cool info as well.
 
