I'm looking for an MSD 5462 Boost Timing Master as shown in the attached picture. These are sometimes blue colored and sold under the Vortech or Paxton names. Sometimes the Vortech or Paxton units are red like the MSD unit but with blue graphics. My preference is to find one in good working condition with the wiring harness and boost-set knob. I'm located in Newberg, Oregon.Thanks, GS1965