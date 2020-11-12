Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Decided to make a brand new thread to document my build. The old thread began in 2008, and had amassed over 3K posts and 430K views at this posting in late 2020. Please hit the WATCH button in the top right corner to subscribe to this thread
That thread can be found here.
Summation of that 12-year thread is detailing the mods I've made to my 1988 Mustang LX, which I purchased in 1997 with approx. ~45K miles and drove in High School. I've been fortunately to be able to hang onto the car, and in 2008 I was able to begin modifying it.
SOme of the topics covered in that 2008-2020 thread are:
5-spd conversion
SN95 disk brake conversion with multiple brake setups
SN95 interior seating
Restoration and addition of Recaro seats,
03-04 Cobra steering rack
Maximum motorsports coil-overs and other components
Install of 93 Premium CD player
….and many many more topics.
The final stage of the thread were a tear down and rebuild of my engine from a stock shortblock, with the addition of a K-member, some frame repair and other goodies. That takes us to now. In the beginning stages, of putting it all back together.
Enjoy
