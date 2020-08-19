Need this harness plug.

Hey guys, long-shot here. Long time member here (Since 2000/2001 forgot my old login info, had a 92' GT and still have a 95' Cobra) and was hoping y'all could help me with this plug. I'm working on a 23' T bucket with an unknown wiring harness in it. I need this male 8-Pin plug and from what I've found searching the net may be on some of the various 72-79 fords which I have no experience with.. The way the car is set up things are TIGHT and the female side disappears into the body so I can't find any numbers or other identifying marks. The alternator regulator plug is also very near this one. Do you guys recognize this plug, know what it's called, or know where I can get one new or used? Thanks in advance for the help.
 

