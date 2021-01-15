New 88 GT Owner From Maryland

Hi All,

I am new to the forum and the new owner of a 1988 GT MT. I believe the vehicle was last started around 2007 so I am in the process of getting it running again. The car is just about completely original and spent its entire life in the southern Californian desert so seems to be a good candidate for restoration. It is also kind of unique in that it is a factory no A/C, no power window or locks, no door stereo speakers and no rear defrost package. I have already found a ton of useful information on the forum and am excited to learn more. Currently working through some electrical issues with the fuel system.



-Jeremy