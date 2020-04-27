New help on a big decision!!!

I am contemplating on selling my low mileage (81K) 2003 Crown Victoria and buying a fox body or a sn95 5.0. The fox body is a 1986 SVO with a few modifications. They car , from what the owner says, has very little rust. It looks to be in great shape from the pictures and there would be very little I would have to change. The worst part is no A/C. The other car in the dilemma is a 1995 GTS. Car looks the be in great shape also. Everything works according to the owner, but the A/C looses freon over time. He said he was going to put some dye in and find the leak. I have owned a 95 but is was a convertible and I loved it. I like the idea of being more unique in having a SVO, but have never driving or known anyone who has owned one. These cars would be mostly everyday drivers with going to the track every once in a while for the test and tune night. My goal for either one would be 12 second passes while being a good street mannered car. I love the sound of the 5.0s but I also love the sound of a turbo spool. I do not have a huge budget after the purchase of either one of these. And no I cannot go look at them because they are both at least 200 miles away. I would love anyone's input. Thank you.