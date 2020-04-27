New help on a big decision!!!

I am contemplating on selling my low mileage (81K) 2003 Crown Victoria and buying a fox body or a sn95 5.0. The fox body is a 1986 SVO with a few modifications. They car , from what the owner says, has very little rust. It looks to be in great shape from the pictures and there would be very little I would have to change. The worst part is no A/C. The other car in the dilemma is a 1995 GTS. Car looks the be in great shape also. Everything works according to the owner, but the A/C looses freon over time. He said he was going to put some dye in and find the leak. I have owned a 95 but is was a convertible and I loved it. I like the idea of being more unique in having a SVO, but have never driving or known anyone who has owned one. These cars would be mostly everyday drivers with going to the track every once in a while for the test and tune night. My goal for either one would be 12 second passes while being a good street mannered car. I love the sound of the 5.0s but I also love the sound of a turbo spool. I do not have a huge budget after the purchase of either one of these. And no I cannot go look at them because they are both at least 200 miles away. I would love anyone's input. Thank you.
 

The 5.0 will probably be more reliable and better suited for daily use than the SVO.

Not a knock against it, but if you plan on making power, it will be easier and cheaper to do so with the 5.0 and still daily drive it. SVO's have become exotic garage queens by this point. Parts are becoming harder to find and more expensive. It's a unique car for sure, but your wallet will thank you for getting a 5.0
 
