New to the forum

P

Phillip's 67

New Member
Jul 8, 2021
1
0
0
44
Madisonville Tn
Hello everyone glad to be here and communicating with you all. I Got a 1967 Mustang that I have had for about 29 years. Original 6 cylinder but slowly converting to V8. Looking forward to communicating with others who have already done this or is in the process of doing it. Already replaced the floor pans, front radiator support, battery apron, and passenger side front frame rail. Next is the cowl inserts and then on to the front suspension, and rear end.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,800
6,627
193
polk county florida
Sounds like a good deal of work already done, I would remind you a basic requirement of membership is photographic evidence.
And no excuses like 'my dog ate my camera'
Be creative, if you can't think of a good punch line, pm me, I can write you a few for a nominal fee.
Ho, and visit the classic forums here
stangnet.com

1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-

General discussion about the Classic Mustangs.
stangnet.com stangnet.com
And bring enough cookies for everybody
Welcome to stangnet
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Where to begin project.
Replies
16
Views
946
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
W
1967 dynacorn frame rail and shock tower assembly issue
Replies
2
Views
874
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
8
Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT
Replies
9
Views
534
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
S
New StangNet Member
Replies
1
Views
341
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
4
Fan went through my new radiator.
Replies
8
Views
940
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
HemiRick
HemiRick
Top Bottom