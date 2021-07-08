New to the forum

Hello everyone glad to be here and communicating with you all. I Got a 1967 Mustang that I have had for about 29 years. Original 6 cylinder but slowly converting to V8. Looking forward to communicating with others who have already done this or is in the process of doing it. Already replaced the floor pans, front radiator support, battery apron, and passenger side front frame rail. Next is the cowl inserts and then on to the front suspension, and rear end.