Open up 93 stock block or not?

Stangnet Fam,



About to install a 67mm turbo kit on the stock block 93 GT. It has 65k original miles and has all the supporting fuel/computer mods for the turbo. I have read many posts about stock head gasket issues under boost, but not a real consensus on what boost/power level is causing it (excluding bad tunes). My goal would be 10 lbs of boost or approx 350 whp while I build a Dart block for 750 hp, but I don't plan on dropping it in until next year. I have no problem installing a set of Fel-Pros, but do not like opening up good running motors for no reason. This engine has been great since I have owned the car for the last two years. Any advice from those with experience? Beside hyper-eutectic pistons, were there any changes to the head gaskets in 93s that would make them better or worse?



-Tim