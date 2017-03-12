Please Help Me Reduce Cabin Noise On Fox Body

ok guys i got this car for a hobby project and it is too loud in the cabin to enjoy the ride. My goal is to be able to take my wife and kids for rides without crazy cabin noise. Heres what the car has for mods:gt40 heads, b cam, 70 mil throttle cool air intake msd mack shorty headers 2 1/2 flowmasters front to back (with H) to connect them together with 3 1/2 tips. not sure which mufflers are on it. i do know the insulation sound barrier has been removed and it is sitting on ridgid engine mounts.its lowered 2 1/2 inches and is sitting on 17 inch rims. I would like to make this car as user friendly as possible any suggestions guys!!!! thanks
 

Urethane motor mounts, insulate the interior with underfloor batting or Dynamat type product, put quieter exhaust on it. You could also make sure all your weatherstripping is in good shape.
 
I would suggest regular engine/trans mounts, 2 1/2 mandrel bent tail pipes. Mufflers I'm not sure about, talk to a couple manufacturers about sound, I know some have a sound that you can hear there choices on line.
You can install sound suppression insulation on the floors, it requires removing the interior.
 
Urethane motor mounts, insulate the interior with underfloor batting or Dynamat type product, put quieter exhaust on it. You could also make sure all your weatherstripping is in good shape.
Would the urethane motor be an issue with my mods? apparently previous owner put solid mounts do to twist
 
It all depends on how the transmission is mounted. If the transmission is solidly mounted, then rubber mounts on the engine ( or anything that allows the engine to rock even slightly) will be a death nail to the transmission case.

Solid mounts will transmit an enormous amount of harmonics to the chassis. Vibrations from the engine will be felt.

A larger diameter exhaust is noisier, the lack of a sound deadening barrier between the firewall, and floor will allow noise, and heat to transfer into the interior. Carpet and padding will help, but not be as effective as if there were a "dynamat" like material installed first.

But all of this is mute if what is under your car for an exhaust is typical for most mustangs...

The typical hack mod is to get rid of the cats, and throw on a set of flow masters. Losing the cats increases the tailpipe emissions, and creates the infamous " I smell like exhaust when I drive/ ride in my car" syndrome.
The flow master muffler is just a noisy ass metal box w/ a couple of diverters welded inside.

Reinstall the cats, get an alternative aftermarket muffler. That alone will lower the noise level more than anything else you can do......the power gain from a flow master muffler over a quieter muffler is soo minimal,..it's not worth yelling at each other just to go for a drive, or smelling like a tail pipe when you do.
 
It all depends on how the transmission is mounted. If the transmission is solidly mounted, then rubber mounts on the engine ( or anything that allows the engine to rock even slightly) will be a death nail to the transmission case.

Solid mounts will transmit an enormous amount of harmonics to the chassis. Vibrations from the engine will be felt.

A larger diameter exhaust is noisier, the lack of a sound deadening barrier between the firewall, and floor will allow noise, and heat to transfer into the interior. Carpet and padding will help, but not be as effective as if there were a "dynamat" like material installed first.

But all of this is mute if what is under your car for an exhaust is typical for most mustangs...

The typical hack mod is to get rid of the cats, and throw on a set of flow masters. Losing the cats increases the tailpipe emissions, and creates the infamous " I smell like exhaust when I drive/ ride in my car" syndrome.
The flow master muffler is just a noisy ass metal box w/ a couple of diverters welded inside.

Reinstall the cats, get an alternative aftermarket muffler. That alone will lower the noise level more than anything else you can do......the power gain from a flow master muffler over a quieter muffler is soo minimal,..it's not worth yelling at each other just to go for a drive, or smelling like a tail pipe when you do.
Great advice, is there anyway of checking visually if trans is rubber mounted or solid?
 
It all depends on how the transmission is mounted. If the transmission is solidly mounted, then rubber mounts on the engine ( or anything that allows the engine to rock even slightly) will be a death nail to the transmission case.

Solid mounts will transmit an enormous amount of harmonics to the chassis. Vibrations from the engine will be felt.

A larger diameter exhaust is noisier, the lack of a sound deadening barrier between the firewall, and floor will allow noise, and heat to transfer into the interior. Carpet and padding will help, but not be as effective as if there were a "dynamat" like material installed first.

But all of this is mute if what is under your car for an exhaust is typical for most mustangs...

The typical hack mod is to get rid of the cats, and throw on a set of flow masters. Losing the cats increases the tailpipe emissions, and creates the infamous " I smell like exhaust when I drive/ ride in my car" syndrome.
The flow master muffler is just a noisy ass metal box w/ a couple of diverters welded inside.

Reinstall the cats, get an alternative aftermarket muffler. That alone will lower the noise level more than anything else you can do......the power gain from a flow master muffler over a quieter muffler is soo minimal,..it's not worth yelling at each other just to go for a drive, or smelling like a tail pipe when you do.
keeping a budget in mind as i just bought the car you thing the engine mounts is a good place to start.
 
IMG_1240.JPG
Our 92 SSP coupe was a noisy mess when I bought it. I installed Fatmat and Insulation from Carinsulation.com, to the roof, doors, floor, and trunk. The improvement was totally worth it.
 
Our 92 SSP coupe was a noisy mess when I bought it. I installed Fatmat and Insulation from Carinsulation.com, to the roof, doors, floor, and trunk. The improvement was totally worth it.
This is my next project when I run out of projects
 
The 2.5" drop isn't helping you either. It must ride like a tractor. Changing the springs to something that would give you a 1.25"-1.5" drop would make a big difference in ride quality.
 
im looking online and im not seeing rubber mounted engine mounts for a
The 2.5" drop isn't helping you either. It must ride like a tractor. Changing the springs to something that would give you a 1.25"-1.5" drop would make a big difference in ride quality.
it is very stiff and doesnt handle bumps well. looks sick though lol
 
Our 92 SSP coupe was a noisy mess when I bought it. I installed Fatmat and Insulation from Carinsulation.com, to the roof, doors, floor, and trunk. The improvement was totally worth it.
doing alot of research on sound deading and they recomend a cdl tile over 25% of material (adds weight and reduces vibrations) followed by ccf (closed cell foam) over the tile to act as a buffer or gasket followed by mlv high density foam which is the true sound deadener
 
