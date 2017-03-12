Please Help Me Reduce Cabin Noise On Fox Body

black beard
Active User
-
- Mar 11, 2017
-
- 21
-
- 1
-
- 3
-
- 38
ok guys i got this car for a hobby project and it is too loud in the cabin to enjoy the ride. My goal is to be able to take my wife and kids for rides without crazy cabin noise. Heres what the car has for mods:gt40 heads, b cam, 70 mil throttle cool air intake msd mack shorty headers 2 1/2 flowmasters front to back (with H) to connect them together with 3 1/2 tips. not sure which mufflers are on it. i do know the insulation sound barrier has been removed and it is sitting on ridgid engine mounts.its lowered 2 1/2 inches and is sitting on 17 inch rims. I would like to make this car as user friendly as possible any suggestions guys!!!! thanks