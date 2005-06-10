I'm actually leaning towards leaving it this color, I get allot of coments on how nice this color is. Black looks great but this is a very rare color for 87, only 3 originally came with this color. I took it out yesterday for a cruise, went down to Team Ford, the guys down there flipped over it. They were dynoing my friends 89 SSC I just installed a vortech on, he made 312rwhp and 336rwtq. Not bad for a start on his. They were impressed with the numbers on my car, 508rwhp and 465rwtq. I couldn't resist leaving in a clowd of tire smoke! hehehehehe..