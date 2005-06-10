Saleen Post Pics Of Your Saleen!!

s351rspeedster

s351rspeedster

Mar 12, 2004
yadda_yeff said:
Like The Thread Says.. Thanks People!
I Love Pictures!
Here are the twins:

TwinS351Saleens.jpg


97s351speedster.jpg


95s351coupe.jpg


A little something for you SUV lovers:

View attachment 512542

And the little brother that started my obession with these damn cars: :D

henrys77_JPG.jpg
 

B

BlackSaleenS281

Apr 22, 2005
Damn that convertable would look good in my driveway. Come on man it rains too much out there for that. I can put mine in the mail and return yours to me if you wanna. :D I must say that will be the next car for the wife. Remember "Black is Beautiful".
 
S

saleen065

Oct 31, 2004
I'm actually leaning towards leaving it this color, I get allot of coments on how nice this color is. Black looks great but this is a very rare color for 87, only 3 originally came with this color. I took it out yesterday for a cruise, went down to Team Ford, the guys down there flipped over it. They were dynoing my friends 89 SSC I just installed a vortech on, he made 312rwhp and 336rwtq. Not bad for a start on his. They were impressed with the numbers on my car, 508rwhp and 465rwtq. I couldn't resist leaving in a clowd of tire smoke! hehehehehe..
 
saleenster

saleenster

Aug 18, 2002
foxbodysaleen19 said:
I'm actually leaning towards leaving it this color, I get allot of coments on how nice this color is. Black looks great but this is a very rare color for 87, only 3 originally came with this color. I took it out yesterday for a cruise, went down to Team Ford, the guys down there flipped over it. They were dynoing my friends 89 SSC I just installed a vortech on, he made 312rwhp and 336rwtq. Not bad for a start on his. They were impressed with the numbers on my car, 508rwhp and 465rwtq. I couldn't resist leaving in a clowd of tire smoke! hehehehehe..
The 3 pc Sterns sure look great on your car George..I can look at your ride all day long, both exterior and under the hood. :nice:
 
