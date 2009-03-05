quad shock debate

"I've had 12 foxes and removed the quads on all of 'em without a problem!!"

"I took off my quads and had wheel hop so bad I had to go buy replacements right away to fix the problem"

I don't necessarily consider this a tech question, but if the mods feel otherwise feel free to move this to the appropriate section.I am going to have to remove the quad shocks in order to get my wheels to fit properly. I've been doing some reading on a few forums and some say they are necessary to avoid wheel hop while others say they're completely useless.It seems to always be theguy vs. theguy.What is the consensus on here about the quad shocks?? Am I going to run into any unforseen problems by removing them? Thanks in advance for the info.Chris