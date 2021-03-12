Quick Starter Motor Question.

I have a quick question for the people here. Have you ever had starter heat soak issues on your Fox? When cold, the starter would crank strong. When hot from driving, the starter would crank very slow, but yesterday it seized. I will double-check my grounds and battery, but they should be good. The starter is only about a year old too :/. I've seen heatshields designed to go around the starter, but I don't know if that is necessary. So, has anyone experienced this? Bad starter? Bad Ground? Thanks.
 

Yes, took it to the store to exchange it and it tested fine on their machine (nice and cold). Luckily, I was wearing my ford jammies and the manager just replaced it. I would need to wait for the starter to cool down and then it would start fine. This was on a modified car with shorty headers.

As far as grounds, I run an extra ground from the negative terminal to the A/C compressor mount.
 
Only time I've ever had heat soak issues with a starter on a foxbody was with mac long tube headers. Otherwise never had a problem with various brand shortie unequal and equal length headers
 
Easy upgrade, I did it. Hit the link in my post and you'll see how I did it.
Slow crank, no crank can usually be traced to bad cables, commections that will over heat the armature in the starter, so make sure the battery is good (I don't care if you bought it yesterday, don't guess, be sure) and test the cables and the starter.
 
