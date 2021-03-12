Quick Starter Motor Question.

I have a quick question for the people here. Have you ever had starter heat soak issues on your Fox? When cold, the starter would crank strong. When hot from driving, the starter would crank very slow, but yesterday it seized. I will double-check my grounds and battery, but they should be good. The starter is only about a year old too :/. I've seen heatshields designed to go around the starter, but I don't know if that is necessary. So, has anyone experienced this? Bad starter? Bad Ground? Thanks.