Paint and Body Radiator Bracket Bolt Threads

S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
32
2
18
19
North Carolina
Not too sure if this was the right prefix or not. So one problem that’s plagued my 89 GT since I’ve owned it is that the passenger side radiator bracket threads are rusted out pretty bad. The drivers side is still good and gets tight, however the passenger side bracket never gets tight as the bolt tightens a bit then infinitely spins. This wasn’t too much of a problem with my old crusty stock radiator but I upgraded to LMRs SVE radiator and it flops around way too much now. Anyone have any suggested fixes for it? I’d like for it to be as proper as possible. I’ve read a few things about time serts? I know the original bolts are m8 x 1.25.
 

