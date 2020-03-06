Rear Axle and Stock Fan/Shroud help w/ 351w

S

stussy2870

Active Member
Apr 5, 2019
58
35
28
45
Butler
hello folks- Couple of quick questions that maybe someone in here has had some experience with..

1) Im being told that my 5 lug rear axles were pulled from a ranger. If i want to convert the Drums to Disc - is there anything different/special that i need to get this done? Will an SN95 rear conversion kit work - obviously i dont want to replace my Axles if i dont have to. Looking for guidance to get this done as inexpensively as possible without it being a total hack job. Thinking of something like this.. Then all the rest of the gear..

2) My car has a 351w, previous owner put an electric fan in it. Im of the mindset that i'd rather it be simple (Mechanical) vs difficult (Electrical wiring everywhere).. That said, i'd rather have the Stock fan, shroud etc.. The car also has a larger 3row Radiator - will i have any fitment issues - previous owner says the stock fan wouldnt fit - Is that true?


Thanks everyone.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G Drivetrain Rear axle play/rattle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C 1965 with 8" rear end needs axles - How much $$$$$ The Welcome Wagon 0
281pony Mark8 rear disc on stock 4-lug axles? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
66 Restomod Stock Axle Retaining Plates Needed with Rear Baer Brake Kit? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
H Best Stock Rear Axle/Gears? Swap axle? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Similar threads
Drivetrain Rear axle play/rattle
1965 with 8" rear end needs axles - How much $$$$$
Mark8 rear disc on stock 4-lug axles?
Stock Axle Retaining Plates Needed with Rear Baer Brake Kit?
Best Stock Rear Axle/Gears? Swap axle?
Top Bottom