ZephyrEFI
Member
-
Mar 9, 2019
-
- 53
-
- 11
-
- 18
-
- 44
I have a 306 shortblock I bought from TRE Performance. I've installed a Flowtech cam and am trying to degree it. It was manufactured by Comp. I got an intake centerline of 113.5 degrees. This was with the heads off, and timing set installed dot to dot. Is that a realistic possibility or did I maybe do something wrong? There's a Flowtech sheet, as well as the cam card from Comp that says the intake centerline should be 107 degrees.
I know the Comp literature that came with the cam says some of their cams are "ground 4 degrees advanced". Does that explain my findings? This is my first time degreeing a cam, so I don't know if it's typical to get such a big difference. Also, I should mention I'm using a solid roller lifter that came with a pushrod measuring kit I bought since my dial indicator's rod thingy isn't long enough to reach the lobe by itself.
Here's the whole process I used:
install piston stop so as to not allow piston to reach TDC
take readings on degree wheel as piston touches stop and average them
set degree wheel to 0 at TDC
remove piston stop
find approximate intake centerline and zero dial indicator
take degree wheel readings at 50 thousandths before and after: 153.5 and 73.5
average them to get 113.5 degrees
The video I followed:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yN4NymeU58&t=890s
My setup
Timing Set alignment
Shows that I'm working with the #1 intake lobe
Any insight you might have would be much appreciated! Thanks!
