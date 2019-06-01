Hi, I LIVE for Tangents!

The Bronze washer you have is actually a Thrust washer, performs the same function of a Torrington Thrust setup, which are Needle Bearings, internally. (Most ALL Torrington setups require the engine Blocks OE Bolt circle of the Thrust plate to be enlarged, slightly.(Machine Shop Job))The purpose of the plate is for a few reasons.

It’s AKA; Cam Button.

1) Prevents the hardened Billet Cam Timing Gear from rubbing into the Hardened Cam retaining Plate. One part always has to be sacrificial, 2 hardened surfaces at significant RPM’s spells trouble, heat, warpage, worse..

2) Prevents the Cam from “walking” forward or backwards.

3) Maintains proper Timing Gear/Chain alignment for longevity.



The bushing installs on the Timing Gear, note one side of the Thrust washer has a larger chamfer on its I.D. to clear the Gears radius ground in where it sits.

Washers are generally too thick, measure the area where the Washer sits on the Gear, and the thickness of the Washer. The remaining amount need be removed. If you were to install it now, gear on- bolted up- you would find the Cam won’t rotate.. needs to move smoothly.

If you had a Lathe with an internal Collet, even a Mill- that’s great- most do not...

Decent Dial Calipers can measure +/-0.005, You are fine doing it with these.

1) You can also measure the step in the Gear with Calipers, using the end opposite the Dial for Depth.

2) Use Clay, apply it 360 Degrees around the Bushing step where the Washer fits, apply about 1/4” thick.

Bolt Gear to Cam tight, carefully remove- measure Clay thickness.

3) Get in there with feeler gauges- Cam Sprocket tight- keep adding until it’s snug.

Whatever number you come up with, remove material per the following:

So, you need to place a piece of sandpaper (180 Grit) on a relatively flat surface, thumb, 1st & 2nd Finger on Washer, medium pressure- move the washer in Circles around the Paper, to get a level surface (one side only).

Take the paper off & flick it to get rid of excess Bronze buildup. Use a small File to flat file a Chamfer in it, or sand the side with the smaller Chamfer.

Don’t want that radius in the Gear to make it appear too thick, when the radius is the issue- just be aware of that inner Radius.

As you get closer, remember you should be about 0.010 under max on the Washers thiskness. Doorsnt need be it’s the Tenths, or even a Couple thousandths. As close as you can get it- testing it frequently as you get close. Make sure it’s super clean, and a light coat of Oil on it when you’re testing it.

Keep measuring the Washer to ensure material is removed equally. Gentle pressure while twisting & rotating will yield excellent results. Once you’re almost there, cut back to 220-240 Grit.

Cover your Motor up, or do it in another room, not lots of Dust, but some tiny particles can become airborne.

Should take 30 Minutes- max., but it’s not a race. That’s it!

Once it’s in & the Cam spins freely, you’re good to go!

Good luck!!

-John