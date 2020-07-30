Saleen Supercharger Questions

Hello Everyone,



Newbie to forums here. Got a few questions regarding connecting an air temp gauge with a Saleen Supercharger Series VI.

I got a 2007 Mustang GT with a 4.6 3V. This car came with the supercharger and the Saleen Speedlab gauge pod with a boost and air temp gauge. The boost gauge sendor is in a port in the front passenger side of the SC. The air temp gauge is tapped into the ACT sensor on the front driver side of the SC. I have never been a big fan of this gauge pod. I'm in the process of connecting a wideband. I figured while I'm into it, I'll change the gauges and add a couple. I got everything straight except the air temp gauge. Its a Glowshift dual air intake temp gauge. Directions say to add the "cold air" sensor before the intercooler and the "hot air" sensor after the IC. I didn't know when I purchased this gauge that the IC was internal to the SC. I thought the heat exchanger under the radiator was the IC which is obviously wrong. I am looking for an alternate connection point to monitor the cold and hot air. I was hoping someone could make a suggestion. For the cold air, I was wondering if I could "tee" into the ACT port for the new air temp sensor. I don't know how that would impact the ACT operation. I could also drill and tap an npt thread into my CAI pipe near the maf sensor. For the hot air I'm not sure where to go. My new boost gauge will "tee" into one of the vacuum lines so that boost sender port becomes available. Is the "boost" air before or after the compression of the SC? Can I use that port for a hot air temp sensor? If not, can anyone suggest an alternate. Thoughts and feedback on these ideas would be greatly appreciated. I do have the SC and gauge pod installation instructions but they do not clarify any internal plumbing or operation of the SC. I tried Saleen, a couple companies that sell Saleen products, the gauge company, a couple local performance shops. Of the VERY FEW people I talked to or that responded back, all I got is a shoulder shrug and a sorry not sure. Any help would certainly be more than I've gotten at this point.

