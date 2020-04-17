Stock 1993 LX 5.0......What Bolt On Mods ?

Auto or manual transmission? If auto get a shift kit. Night and day difference is how the car puts down the power.



Gears are always a good mod for the seat of the pants. If the engine is solid and doesn’t burn fluids, I would save for a super charger kit. It’s bolt on, simple, and can give you all the power the stock block can handle (depending on which one you buy)even with the stock cam, heads, and intake.



A throttle body, MAF, underdrive pullies, etc don’t net you any noticeable power gains. They really don’t. They can help with making the car run smoother, maybe get better fuel economy, but you won’t feel the power gains.