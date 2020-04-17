Stock 1993 LX 5.0......What Bolt On Mods ?

Got s super nice 93 LX 5.0 that I wouldn‘t mind doing some simple bolt on mods ( Intake, MAF, CAI, 3G Alt). I also wouldn’t mind adding a slightly lower gear such as 3.55 and possible rear disc brakes.

Any guidance or a good thread to follow to see what are solid recommendations to put a little more power out of this car will be greatly appreciated.

Thanks,
S01
 

Auto or manual transmission? If auto get a shift kit. Night and day difference is how the car puts down the power.

Gears are always a good mod for the seat of the pants. If the engine is solid and doesn’t burn fluids, I would save for a super charger kit. It’s bolt on, simple, and can give you all the power the stock block can handle (depending on which one you buy)even with the stock cam, heads, and intake.

A throttle body, MAF, underdrive pullies, etc don’t net you any noticeable power gains. They really don’t. They can help with making the car run smoother, maybe get better fuel economy, but you won’t feel the power gains.
 
Change the rear end gear ratio, and delete the donkey dick (intake silencer). If it's a manual, change the shifter. That's the standard go to for a fun car.

Kurt
 
