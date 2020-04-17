Stock 1993 LX 5.0......What Bolt On Mods ?

Got s super nice 93 LX 5.0 that I wouldn‘t mind doing some simple bolt on mods ( Intake, MAF, CAI, 3G Alt). I also wouldn’t mind adding a slightly lower gear such as 3.55 and possible rear disc brakes.
Any guidance or a good thread to follow to see what are solid recommendations to put a little more power out of this car will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
S01
